Attorney General Garland warns of rising Iranian interference in 2024 US elections

2024-09-05 | 04:25
High views
0min
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland delivered a speech highlighting increasing efforts by Iran to interfere in the US presidential election. 

Speaking at the Election Threats Task Force convening, Garland emphasized the "aggressive" actions by Iranian operatives aimed at influencing the outcome of the election.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle,” Garland stated, citing intelligence reports. 

According to Garland, Iran’s objective is to avoid an election outcome that it perceives as unfavorable to its interests. 

"That includes recently reported activities by Iran to compromise former President Trump’s campaign and to avoid an election outcome that it regards as against its interests," he said.

In addition, Garland affirmed the Justice Department’s stance, saying, “The Justice Department’s message is clear: we have no tolerance for attempts by authoritarian regimes to exploit our democratic system of government.”

Merrick B. Garland

Iran

United States

Presidential

Election

Campaign

Donald Trump

