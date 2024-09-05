Putin says supports Harris in US election

2024-09-05 | 04:40
Putin says supports Harris in US election
Putin says supports Harris in US election

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he supports Kamala Harris in the November US presidential election despite being a known sympathizer of Donald Trump.

Putin said President Joe Biden had "recommended to voters to support Ms Harris, we will also support her," adding: "She laughs so contagiously that it shows that everything is fine with her."

AFP

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

United States

Election

Donald Trump

Kamala Harris

