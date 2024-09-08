Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians

World News
2024-09-08 | 07:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sudan rejects UN call for deployment of ‘impartial’ force to protect civilians

Sudan has rejected a call by UN experts for the deployment of an “independent and impartial force” to protect millions of civilians driven from their homes by more than a year of war.

The conflict since April last year, pitting the army against paramilitary forces, has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The independent UN experts said Friday their fact-finding mission had uncovered “harrowing” violations by both sides, “which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

It called for “an independent and impartial force with a mandate to safeguard civilians” to be deployed “without delay.”

The Sudanese foreign ministry, which is loyal to the army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said in a statement late Saturday that “the Sudanese government rejects in their entirety the recommendations of the UN mission.”

It called the UN Human Rights Council, which created the fact-finding mission last year, “a political and illegal body,” and the panel’s recommendations “a flagrant violation of their mandate.”


AFP

World News

Sudan

UN

Deployment

Force

Civilians

LBCI Next
Six killed in northwestern Vietnam landslide
India, UAE to review trade deal in talks this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

'Impartial force' must be deployed to Sudan 'without delay: UN experts

LBCI
World News
2024-09-07

Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

UN mission says both Sudan sides committed abuses, peacekeepers needed

LBCI
World News
2024-08-29

WFP launches probe into its Sudan operations as famine spreads

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:47

Six killed in northwestern Vietnam landslide

LBCI
World News
07:15

India, UAE to review trade deal in talks this week

LBCI
World News
07:13

Harris to kick off battleground states tour after debating Trump

LBCI
World News
05:50

Pope Francis delivers medical supplies in visit to remote jungle town

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-16

Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-04

UAE, Jordan sign $2.3 bln agreement to build railways, Jordan PM's office states

LBCI
World News
07:47

Six killed in northwestern Vietnam landslide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11

At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More