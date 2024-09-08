News
Venezuelan opposition figure arrives in Spain
World News
2024-09-08 | 11:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Venezuelan opposition figure arrives in Spain
Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia arrived in Spain on Sunday after a month in hiding in the crisis-hit South American country, Madrid's foreign affairs ministry said.
Gonzalez Urrutia, accompanied by his spouse, travelled on a Spanish military airplane, which landed around 4 pm (1400 GMT) at the Torrejon air base near Madrid, according to a statement.
AFP
World News
Venezuelan
Opposition
Spain
Trip
