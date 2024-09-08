Venezuelan opposition figure arrives in Spain

2024-09-08 | 11:32
Venezuelan opposition figure arrives in Spain
0min
Venezuelan opposition figure arrives in Spain

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia arrived in Spain on Sunday after a month in hiding in the crisis-hit South American country, Madrid's foreign affairs ministry said.

Gonzalez Urrutia, accompanied by his spouse, travelled on a Spanish military airplane, which landed around 4 pm (1400 GMT) at the Torrejon air base near Madrid, according to a statement.


AFP

Venezuelan VP: Opposition candidate Gonzalez leaves country as diplomatic tensions rise
Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says
