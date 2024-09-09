Macron congratulates Algeria's Tebboune on re-election

2024-09-09 | 00:17
Macron congratulates Algeria's Tebboune on re-election
0min
Macron congratulates Algeria's Tebboune on re-election

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday conveyed his "warmest congratulations" to Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election, with almost 95 percent of the vote, his office said.

Macron highlighted the "exceptional relationship" between the nations despite frequent tensions, the French presidency said in a statement. "Dialogue between our two countries is essential," he added.

AFP

