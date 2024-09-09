News
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Saudi and UAE this week
World News
2024-09-09 | 03:21
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Saudi and UAE this week
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Monday.
"From September 10 to 13, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will travel to Saudi Arabia to chair the Fourth Meeting of the High-Level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee and visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
China
Visit
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Premier
Li Qiang
