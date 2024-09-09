Kremlin does not deny Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran

The Kremlin did not issue a denial on Monday when asked about a Wall Street Journal report Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.



"We have seen this report; it is not every time that this kind of information is true. Iran is our important partner. We are developing our trade and economic relations, and we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



AFP