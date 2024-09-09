Indonesia, GCC begin talks on free trade agreement

2024-09-09
Indonesia, GCC begin talks on free trade agreement
Indonesia, GCC begin talks on free trade agreement

Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, began negotiations on Monday for a free trade agreement, the Saudi state news agency reported.

The first round of talks is taking place in Jakarta.

Other members of the six nation energy-rich GCC are Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. Indonesia and the UAE signed a bilateral trade agreement in 2022.

Reuters
 

