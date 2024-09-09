US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

World News
2024-09-09 | 14:16
High views
US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

The United States on Monday called on Israel to complete a full inquiry into the killing of an American Turkish woman last week in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, saying it believes Israel has begun such a probe.

Turkish and Palestinian officials said on Friday that Israeli troops shot 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi who had been taking part in a protest against settlement expansion.

"Our understanding is that our partners in Israel are looking into the circumstances of what happened, and we expect them to make their findings public, and expect that whatever those findings are, expect them to be thorough and transparent," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Israel

West Bank

Probe

