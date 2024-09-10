News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan police detain lawmakers of jailed Imran Khan's party
World News
2024-09-10 | 04:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pakistan police detain lawmakers of jailed Imran Khan's party
Pakistani police detained several lawmakers and leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party in raids a day after it held a major rally in the capital to demand his release, the party and police said on Tuesday.
The 71-year-old former cricket star has been in jail for more than a year since his ouster in 2022 after a falling-out with Pakistan's military generals, who mostly decide who will rule the nation of 241 million.
Police detained four individuals, a spokesman said, although the party said 13 had been picked up from various places in Islamabad, including some from outside parliament.
Media footage showed police pushing the lawmakers into vehicles in detentions outside parliament that Omar Ayub Khan, the party's leader of the opposition, called "despicable."
"Yesterday's massive protest has sent shivers down the government's spine," Khan's aide, Zulfikar Bukhari, said in a post on X, calling the detentions illegal.
Party chairman Gohar Khan and senior leaders Shoaib Shaheen and Sher Afzal Marwat were among those held, added Bukhari, who is also a party spokesman.
Candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the most seats in a general election in February but fell short of the majority required to form a government.
The crackdown comes a day after the party's gathering on the city's outskirts to demand Khan's release was marred by clashes between supporters and police that injured a senior police official, the police said.
The party said the violence erupted after the police lobbed teargas canister at a peaceful assembly in a bid to disperse it.
Some party leaders, such as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, criticized the ruling alliance and the military speeches at the rally.
"Put your house in order," he advised the military, warning against any attempt at a military trial for Khan. "I am not scared of the army uniform."
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Gandapur had threatened to free Khan from jail by force and incited his supporters to engage in violence.
In a message to Reuters, a police spokesman confirmed at least four detentions, but there was no official statement on the details of charges or arrests.
Reuters
World News
Pakistan
Police
Lawmakers
Imran Khan
Rally
Next
Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London
Russia says captured town, three villages in eastern Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-22
Chairman of jailed Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party arrested
World News
2024-07-22
Chairman of jailed Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party arrested
0
World News
2024-07-13
Pakistan's Imran Khan to remain in jail
World News
2024-07-13
Pakistan's Imran Khan to remain in jail
0
World News
11:27
Death of 'Russian spy' whale Hvaldimir not caused by humans, Norway police affirm
World News
11:27
Death of 'Russian spy' whale Hvaldimir not caused by humans, Norway police affirm
0
World News
2024-09-05
German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'
World News
2024-09-05
German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:21
UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken
World News
08:21
UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken
0
World News
08:17
US to hit Iran with new sanctions for Russia missile supply: Blinken says
World News
08:17
US to hit Iran with new sanctions for Russia missile supply: Blinken says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
0
World News
07:26
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
World News
07:26
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
5
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
7
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
8
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More