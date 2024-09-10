US to hit Iran with new sanctions for Russia missile supply: Blinken says

World News
2024-09-10 | 08:17
High views
0min
The United States said Tuesday that Iran has sent missiles to Russia for use within weeks in Ukraine and announced imminent new sanctions against Tehran after it defied warnings.

"Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine against Ukrainians," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in London.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Russia

Ukraine

Antony Blinken

UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
