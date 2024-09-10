Ukraine: Sanctions on Iran over missile supply to Russia not enough

A Ukrainian presidential official said on Tuesday the West should respond to Iran's delivery of missiles to Russia by allowing Kyiv to conduct strikes deeper into Russian territory.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Russia had already received missiles from the Islamic Republic, 2-1/2 years into the full-scale war in Ukraine. He said he expected Moscow would use such weapons in the coming weeks.



In response, the US will impose fresh sanctions on Iran later on Tuesday, Blinken told a news conference in London.



While describing sanctions against Iran over the missile deliveries as a "positive step," Ukrainian top presidential official Andriy Yermak said this was not enough.



"We also need authorization to use Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory, the provision of longer-range missiles, and the enhancement of our air defense systems," Yermak said on social media platform X.



The Kremlin had yet to comment on Blinken's statements but it said on Monday that it was developing dialogue with Iran in all areas. Tehran has denied supplying missiles to Moscow.





Reuters