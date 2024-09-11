Hanoi river highest since 2004, flood warnings issued

2024-09-11 | 04:00
Hanoi river highest since 2004, flood warnings issued

The Red River in Hanoi has hit its highest level in 20 years, Vietnam's weather bureau chief said on Wednesday as the country battles severe flooding after Typhoon Yagi.

Mai Van Khiem also warned of widespread flooding in the provinces surrounding the capital in the days to come, according to state media.

