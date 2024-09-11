News
Top US, UK diplomats arrive in Kyiv on joint trip
World News
2024-09-11 | 04:36
Top US, UK diplomats arrive in Kyiv on joint trip
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived together in Kyiv on Wednesday on a joint trip to assess Ukraine's requests for more military help.
According to an AFP reporter traveling with them, the top diplomats of the two allies arrived by train from Poland in the Ukrainian capital ahead of a day of meetings with senior officials in Kyiv.
AFP
World News
United States
United Kingdom
Diplomats
Kyiv
Trip
Military
Help
