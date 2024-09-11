US Secretary of State Blinken announces $717 million in new economic aid to Ukraine

World News
2024-09-11 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Secretary of State Blinken announces $717 million in new economic aid to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Secretary of State Blinken announces $717 million in new economic aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced $717 million in new economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, including new support for the country's energy as Russia hits infrastructure.

Blinken announced $325 million in new energy assistance, along with $290 million in humanitarian help that will include providing safe drinking water, and $102 million for demining work.

AFP
 

World News

US

Antony Blinken

Ukraine

Russia

LBCI Next
US calls overhaul of Israeli conduct in West Bank after killing of US citizen
As Harris and Trump debated, a social media battle heated up
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-11

Kremlin pledges 'appropriate' response if US allows Ukraine missile strikes on Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

Ukraine: Sanctions on Iran over missile supply to Russia not enough

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

Russia says captured town, three villages in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat amid Tehran's denial of missile transfer to Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:27

China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia

LBCI
World News
05:00

Spanish PM holds 'private' meeting with Venezuelan opposition figure

LBCI
World News
04:41

Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in visit to Poland

LBCI
World News
04:33

Ireland launches privacy inquiry into Google AI data use in EU

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured

LBCI
World News
06:27

China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

US designates Lebanese businessmen in Hezbollah-related sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:47

Lebanese-American Emil Wakim joins SNL Season 50 as Featured Player

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More