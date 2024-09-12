Turkey condemns US-Cyprus defense cooperation roadmap

Turkey said it condemned this week’s signing of a roadmap to boost two-way defense cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus.



The move came amid United Nations efforts to find common ground for the resumption of long-stalled negotiations between the rival Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities on the Mediterranean island, which has been divided for decades.



The US steps, including last June’s announcement of the launch of a strategic dialogue with Cyprus, are detrimental to the security of the Turkish Cypriot side of the island, the Turkish foreign ministry said.



