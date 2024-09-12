Ireland launches privacy inquiry into Google AI data use in EU

2024-09-12
Ireland launches privacy inquiry into Google AI data use in EU
Ireland launches privacy inquiry into Google AI data use in EU

An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy launched an inquiry into Google's artificial intelligence development on Thursday.

"The Data Protection Commission today announced that it has commenced a cross-border statutory inquiry into Google Ireland," the European headquarters of the US tech giant, concerning "development of its foundational AI model."

AFP

