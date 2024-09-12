News
Ireland launches privacy inquiry into Google AI data use in EU
World News
2024-09-12 | 04:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ireland launches privacy inquiry into Google AI data use in EU
An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy launched an inquiry into Google's artificial intelligence development on Thursday.
"The Data Protection Commission today announced that it has commenced a cross-border statutory inquiry into Google Ireland," the European headquarters of the US tech giant, concerning "development of its foundational AI model."
AFP
World News
Ireland
European Union
Google
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Data
Privacy
