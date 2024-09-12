US State Department OKs potential $165 million sale of tank trailers to Israel

2024-09-12 | 15:30
World News
US State Department OKs potential $165 million sale of tank trailers to Israel

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of heavy-duty tank trailers and related equipment to Israel in a deal valued at $164.6 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Reuters
 

