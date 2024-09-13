Venezuela says recalls ambassador to Spain for consultation

Venezuela has recalled its ambassador to Spain for consultations and has summoned the Spanish ambassador to Caracas, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced on Thursday, as tensions grow following Madrid's granting of asylum to opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.



"It has been decided to call for consultations with the Venezuelan ambassador" to Spain, Gladys Gutierrez, and to "summon the Spanish ambassador accredited in Caracas, Ramon Santos Martinez, to appear," Gil said.



AFP