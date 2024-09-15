News
Ukraine's air force reports: Defenses down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile
World News
2024-09-15 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine's air force reports: Defenses down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile
Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 10 out of 14 drones that Russia launched overnight targeting its territory, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.
It also said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia launched two Iskander M-ballistic missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile targeting the southern region of Odesa.
The guided air missile was destroyed, the air force said. It did not say what happened to the Iskander missiles or whether there was any damage as a result of the attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that during the past week Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Drones
Russia
0
World News
01:29
Russia says air defenses shot down 29 drones launched by Ukraine
World News
01:29
Russia says air defenses shot down 29 drones launched by Ukraine
0
World News
2024-09-10
Russia: Ukraine's drones target Moscow, more than 30 airline flights suspended
World News
2024-09-10
Russia: Ukraine's drones target Moscow, more than 30 airline flights suspended
0
World News
2024-09-07
Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack
World News
2024-09-07
Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack
0
World News
2024-09-01
Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia
World News
2024-09-01
Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia
0
World News
05:10
One fireman dead in Austria flooding, authorities say
World News
05:10
One fireman dead in Austria flooding, authorities say
0
World News
03:30
Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police
World News
03:30
Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police
0
World News
03:19
One dead in Poland, four missing in Czech Republic as Storm Boris hits
World News
03:19
One dead in Poland, four missing in Czech Republic as Storm Boris hits
0
World News
02:45
'Several migrants' die in Channel crossing attempt: French authorities say
World News
02:45
'Several migrants' die in Channel crossing attempt: French authorities say
0
World News
2024-09-09
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk
World News
2024-09-09
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
1
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
2
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
5
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
8
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
