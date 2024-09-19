US says Iran tried to influence election with messages to Biden campaign

World News
2024-09-19 | 00:37
High views



Iranian hackers sent emails containing stolen material from Republican former President Donald Trump's campaign to people involved in Democratic President Joe Biden's then re-election campaign, part of an alleged broader effort by Tehran to influence the U.S. election, U.S. agencies said on Wednesday.

"Furthermore, Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump's campaign to U.S. media organizations," the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement.

"This malicious cyber activity is the latest example of Iran's multi-pronged approach ... to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process," the agencies said.

They added that there is currently no information indicating those recipients replied. They did not provide further details on the nature of the stolen material.

Reuters
 

