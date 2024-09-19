Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged against "escalatory actions by any party" in the Middle East, following the explosions of Hezbollah devices blamed on Israel.



"France and the United States are united in calling for restraint and urging de-escalation regarding the Middle East in general and Lebanon in particular," Blinken said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné.



"We don’t want to see any escalatory actions by any party" that could jeopardize the goal of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, he added.



