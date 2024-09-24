News
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
World News
2024-09-24 | 00:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
Leading United Nations (U.N.) officials demanded on Monday an end to the "appalling human suffering and humanitarian catastrophe" in the Gaza Strip, nearly a year into the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.
"These atrocities must end," they said in a statement signed by the heads of U.N. agencies, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme, along with other aid groups as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual U.N. General Assembly.
"Humanitarians must have safe and unimpeded access to those in need," the statement said. "We cannot do our jobs in the face of overwhelming need and ongoing violence."
The U.N. has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza during the war and distributing it amid "total lawlessness" in the besieged Palestinian enclave. Nearly 300 humanitarian aid workers, more than two-thirds of them U.N. staff, have been killed.
"The risk of famine persists, with all 2.1 million residents still in urgent need of food and livelihood assistance as humanitarian access remains restricted," the U.N. officials said. "Healthcare has been decimated. More than 500 attacks on healthcare have been recorded in Gaza."
"2024 is on track to be the deadliest year on record for aid workers," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
"Australia felt this deeply with the Israeli military's strike against World Central Kitchen vehicles in April, which killed Australian Zomi Frankcom and her colleagues," she said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.
"Gaza is the deadliest place on earth to be an aid worker," she said.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Gaza
Israel
Hamas
UNICEF
World Food Programme
