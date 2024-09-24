Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'

World News
2024-09-24 | 00:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Top UN officials on Gaza: &#39;These atrocities must end&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'

Leading United Nations (U.N.) officials demanded on Monday an end to the "appalling human suffering and humanitarian catastrophe" in the Gaza Strip, nearly a year into the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

"These atrocities must end," they said in a statement signed by the heads of U.N. agencies, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme, along with other aid groups as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual U.N. General Assembly.

"Humanitarians must have safe and unimpeded access to those in need," the statement said. "We cannot do our jobs in the face of overwhelming need and ongoing violence."

The U.N. has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza during the war and distributing it amid "total lawlessness" in the besieged Palestinian enclave. Nearly 300 humanitarian aid workers, more than two-thirds of them U.N. staff, have been killed.

"The risk of famine persists, with all 2.1 million residents still in urgent need of food and livelihood assistance as humanitarian access remains restricted," the U.N. officials said. "Healthcare has been decimated. More than 500 attacks on healthcare have been recorded in Gaza."

"2024 is on track to be the deadliest year on record for aid workers," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

"Australia felt this deeply with the Israeli military's strike against World Central Kitchen vehicles in April, which killed Australian Zomi Frankcom and her colleagues," she said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

"Gaza is the deadliest place on earth to be an aid worker," she said.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

UNICEF

World Food Programme

LBCI Next
China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security
Biden announces UAE as major US defense partner: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-16

Israel pounds Gaza as Hamas vows to continue its fight

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15

Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10

Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:22

Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning

LBCI
World News
02:47

Biden to deliver final address to UN General Assembly as president

LBCI
World News
01:14

Small tsunami strikes Japan’s remote Izu Islands after 5.9 magnitude earthquake

LBCI
World News
01:01

China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Beirut due to heightened tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Initial toll: At least 50 killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, evacuations increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More