Ukraine's Zelensky plans Turkey visit to try to revive peace talks

18-11-2025 | 04:42
Ukraine's Zelensky plans Turkey visit to try to revive peace talks
Ukraine's Zelensky plans Turkey visit to try to revive peace talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he planned to go to Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to revive talks with Russia on how to end the war in Ukraine.

A Turkish source said that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff would also visit Turkey on Wednesday and join the planned talks there with Zelensky.

"We are preparing to reinvigorate negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will propose to our partners. Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine's top priority," Zelensky, who was visiting Spain on Tuesday, said about the meetings in Turkey.


Reuters
 

