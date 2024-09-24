Canada PM Trudeau: killing of women, children in Lebanon is 'extraordinarily concerning'

World News
2024-09-24 | 12:42
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Canada PM Trudeau: killing of women, children in Lebanon is 'extraordinarily concerning'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that the killing of women and children in Lebanon was "extraordinarily concerning" and called on Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate their conflict.

"The violence needs to stop. The women, the children killed in Lebanon is extraordinarily concerning," Trudeau told reporters in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

"We need to make sure there is de-escalation, both by Israel and Hezbollah. We need to protect civilian lives. We need to make sure we're moving towards peace and stability in the entire region," Trudeau added.

Reuters
 

