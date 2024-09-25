News
No signs Iran is interested in a full-scale war in the region: White House
World News
2024-09-25
No signs Iran is interested in a full-scale war in the region: White House
White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that there are no indications Iran is interested in a full-scale war in the Middle East.
He added that the United States has "significant deterrent and defensive capabilities" in the region and has recently bolstered them.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
White House
John Kirby
Middle East
Iran
US
