No signs Iran is interested in a full-scale war in the region: White House

2024-09-25 | 15:58
No signs Iran is interested in a full-scale war in the region: White House
No signs Iran is interested in a full-scale war in the region: White House

White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that there are no indications Iran is interested in a full-scale war in the Middle East.

He added that the United States has "significant deterrent and defensive capabilities" in the region and has recently bolstered them.

Reuters

