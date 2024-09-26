Taiwan says 29 more Chinese aircraft detected around island after one-day surge

Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday that 29 more Chinese fighter jets and drones were detected around the democratic island, following a 24-hour period that saw a surge in aircraft and naval vessels.



Twenty-nine "PLA aircraft of various types were detected from 8 a.m. (2400 GMT) today," the ministry said, hours after reporting that 43 Chinese aircraft and eight naval vessels had been detected around Taiwan in the previous 24 hours.



AFP