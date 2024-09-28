President Biden says its time for stability in the Middle East in statement following Nasrallah's death

2024-09-28 | 12:43
President Biden says its time for stability in the Middle East in statement following Nasrallah&#39;s death
2min
President Biden says its time for stability in the Middle East in statement following Nasrallah's death

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden claimed that the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is a "measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians."

"Hassan Nasrallah and [...] Hezbollah were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror," he said. 

"The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported groups," Biden noted.

He confirmed that on Friday, he directed his country's Secretary of Defense to enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East "to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war."

He stressed the urgency to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon via diplomatic means.  

"In Gaza, we have been pursuing a deal backed by the U.N. Security Council for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. In Lebanon, we have been negotiating a deal that would return people safely to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon," he affirmed.

"It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability," the statement concluded.
 

