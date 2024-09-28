News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Chawareh Al Zill
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM
World News
2024-09-28 | 15:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM
On Saturday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during which both leaders "agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed."
"A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people," Lammy said.
Lebanon News
World News
United Kingdom
David Lammy
Najib Mikati
Lebanon
Next
Russia denounces Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:51
Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:51
Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
17:30
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
Middle East News
17:30
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
0
Lebanon News
15:48
Israeli army: Sirens sound in Jerusalem following rocket fired from Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:48
Israeli army: Sirens sound in Jerusalem following rocket fired from Lebanon
0
World News
14:18
France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry
World News
14:18
France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:18
France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry
World News
14:18
France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry
0
World News
12:43
President Biden says its time for stability in the Middle East in statement following Nasrallah's death
World News
12:43
President Biden says its time for stability in the Middle East in statement following Nasrallah's death
0
World News
11:59
Destabilization of Lebanon 'not in Israel's security interest': German government says
World News
11:59
Destabilization of Lebanon 'not in Israel's security interest': German government says
0
World News
11:37
Defense secretary says US is determined to prevent Iran from escalating conflict in the Middle East
World News
11:37
Defense secretary says US is determined to prevent Iran from escalating conflict in the Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Source close to Hezbollah says group's commander in south Lebanon was killed
Lebanon News
10:31
Source close to Hezbollah says group's commander in south Lebanon was killed
0
Lebanon News
01:37
Israel strikes tissue paper factory in Choueifat, destroys building and damages nearby factory
Lebanon News
01:37
Israel strikes tissue paper factory in Choueifat, destroys building and damages nearby factory
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
2
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
4
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
5
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
13:41
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
Lebanon News
13:41
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More