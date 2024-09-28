British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM

World News
2024-09-28 | 15:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM

On Saturday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during which both leaders "agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed." 

"A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people," Lammy said. 
 

Lebanon News

World News

United Kingdom

David Lammy

Najib Mikati

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Russia denounces Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:51

Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
17:30

Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:48

Israeli army: Sirens sound in Jerusalem following rocket fired from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:18

France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:18

France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
12:43

President Biden says its time for stability in the Middle East in statement following Nasrallah's death

LBCI
World News
11:59

Destabilization of Lebanon 'not in Israel's security interest': German government says

LBCI
World News
11:37

Defense secretary says US is determined to prevent Iran from escalating conflict in the Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Source close to Hezbollah says group's commander in south Lebanon was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israel strikes tissue paper factory in Choueifat, destroys building and damages nearby factory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:13

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More