Zelenskyy to work 'productively' with new NATO chief

World News
2024-10-01 | 06:42
High views
0min
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he wants to work "productively" with NATO's new chief, Mark Rutte, towards bringing his country into the military alliance.

"I wish him every success in this new role and look forward to working productively together to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and our partnership with the alliance as Ukraine continues on its path towards full-fledged NATO membership," Zelenskyy said on social media.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

NATO

Mark Rutte

Military

Alliance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
