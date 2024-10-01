'All-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs': UN chief

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Tuesday for a de-escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, his spokesperson said, as an intensifying Israeli offensive against Hezbollah raises fears of a spiraling regional war.



Guterres "appeals for an immediate ceasefire," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that "an all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected."



AFP