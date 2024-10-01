News
'All-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs': UN chief
World News
2024-10-01 | 11:02
'All-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs': UN chief
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Tuesday for a de-escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, his spokesperson said, as an intensifying Israeli offensive against Hezbollah raises fears of a spiraling regional war.
Guterres "appeals for an immediate ceasefire," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that "an all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected."
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
