Walz and Vance clash over Middle East conflict and policies in vice presidential debate

World News
2024-10-02 | 02:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Walz and Vance clash over Middle East conflict and policies in vice presidential debate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
6min
Walz and Vance clash over Middle East conflict and policies in vice presidential debate

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance clashed Tuesday at a vice presidential debate that was surprisingly civil in the final stretch of an ugly election campaign marred by inflammatory rhetoric and two assassination attempts.

The two rivals, who have forcefully attacked each other on the campaign trail, mostly struck a cordial tone, saving their fire for the candidates at the top of their tickets: Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

The most tense exchange occurred near the end of the debate when Vance—who has said he would not have voted to certify the results of the 2020 election—avoided a question about whether he would challenge this year's vote if Trump loses.

Walz responded by blaming Trump’s false claims of voter fraud for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election.

"He is still saying he didn't lose the election," Walz said, turning to Vance. "Did he lose the 2020 election?"

Vance sidestepped the question again, instead accusing Harris of pursuing online censorship of opposing viewpoints.

Walz, 60, the liberal governor of Minnesota and a former high school teacher, and Vance, 40, a bestselling author and conservative firebrand U.S. senator from Ohio, have portrayed themselves as two sons of America's Midwestern heartland with deeply opposing views on the issues gripping the country.

The rivals each sought to land a lasting blow in the last remaining debate before the Nov. 5 presidential election, arguing over the Middle East crisis, immigration, taxes, abortion, climate change, and the economy.

By and large, the two men appeared intent on demonstrating "Midwestern nice," thanking each other even while they went after their respective running mates in the traditional attack-dog role for vice presidential candidates.

Vance questioned why Harris had not done more to address inflation, immigration, and the economy while serving in Biden’s administration, mounting a consistent attack line that Trump often failed to deliver while debating Harris last month.

"If Kamala Harris has such great plans for how to address middle-class problems, then she ought to do them now—not when asking for a promotion, but in the job the American people gave her 3-1/2 years ago," Vance said.

Walz described Trump as an unstable leader who prioritized billionaires and turned Vance's criticism on its head regarding immigration, attacking Trump for pressuring Republicans in Congress to abandon a bipartisan border security bill earlier this year.

"Most of us want to solve this," Walz said of immigration. "Donald Trump had four years to do this, and he promised you, Americans, how easy it will be."

The night's tone was a far cry from the divisiveness that has characterized the campaign. Trump has repeatedly denigrated Harris, including racist and sexist attacks, and twice escaped attempts on his life. Walz had previously called his Republican opponents "weird," and Vance came under fire for past comments disparaging some Democrats as "childless cat ladies."

The debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York began with the escalating crisis in the Middle East after Israel continued its assault on southern Lebanon on Tuesday, and Iran mounted retaliatory missile strikes against Israel.

Walz said Trump is too "fickle" and sympathetic to strongmen to be trusted to handle the growing conflict, while Vance asserted that Trump made the world more secure during his term.

Asked whether he would support a preemptive strike against Iran by Israel, Vance suggested he would defer to Israel's judgment, while Walz did not directly answer the question.

Trump, watching on television, was posting furiously during the debate—sometimes twice a minute—on his Truth Social site, attacking the CBS moderators and calling Walz "pathetic" and "low IQ."

Political analysts say vice presidential debates generally do not alter the outcome of an election. That said, even a slight shift in public opinion could prove decisive with the race on a razor's edge five weeks before Election Day.

Walz was asked about a report this week stating he was not in China during the violent 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, as he had previously claimed.

"I'm a knucklehead at times," he said during a meandering answer. "I got there that summer and misspoke on this. So I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protests, and from that, I learned a lot about what it means to be in governance."

Vance, meanwhile, defended his running mate despite having criticized Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

"I was wrong about Donald Trump," he said. "I was wrong, first of all, because I believed some of the media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record. But most importantly, Donald Trump delivered for the American people."

Walz also criticized Trump for his role in appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who joined the court's decision to eliminate a nearly half-century nationwide right to abortion, an issue that has proven damaging to Republicans.

Reuters

World News

Democrat

Tim Walz

Republican

JD Vance

Debate

Campaign

Assassination

Donald Trump

United States

LBCI Next
Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says
Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03

Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-09-25

Trump briefed on alleged assassination threats from Iran, campaign says

LBCI
World News
2024-09-21

Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:02

Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says

LBCI
World News
01:16

Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

Lloyd Austin tells Israel that US is 'well-postured' against Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Rocket salvo launched from south Lebanon toward Western Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Alfa: Two stations destroyed in Beirut's southern suburbs, measures taken to handle pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Hezbollah parliamentarian's son killed in Israeli breach; pager explosion kills 10-year-old girl

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More