Ukraine defense meet postponed after Biden calls off Germany visit

2024-10-09 | 07:14
0min
The U.S. military said that a Ukraine defense meeting scheduled for Saturday at a U.S. base in Germany was pushed back after President Joe Biden called off a state visit because of Hurricane Milton.

The summit at the Ramstein air base on October 12 "is postponed," the military said Wednesday without specifying a new date. "Announcements about future Ukraine Defense Contact Group meetings will be forthcoming."

AFP

