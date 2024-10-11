Blinken condemns China's "increasingly dangerous" naval exercises at ASEAN summit

World News
2024-10-10 | 22:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken condemns China&#39;s &quot;increasingly dangerous&quot; naval exercises at ASEAN summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken condemns China's "increasingly dangerous" naval exercises at ASEAN summit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned China's "increasingly dangerous" naval exercises, which have raised concerns among Southeast Asian leaders gathered at a summit in Laos.

Speaking to the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Blinken said, "We remain concerned about China's increasingly dangerous and unlawful actions in the South and East China Seas, which have resulted in injuries and caused damage to ASEAN nations' vessels, in violation of the commitments made for a peaceful resolution of disputes."

AFP

World News

condemns

China's

"increasingly

dangerous"

naval

exercises

ASEAN

summit

LBCI Next
US still believes Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon, US officials say
Kamala Harris: There is a need for de-escalation in Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:48

Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Iranian embassy in Lebanon condemns "the Israeli madness that crossed all limits"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19

Netanyahu describes meeting with Blinken as "positive"

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Iraqi PM to Blinken: Halting escalation in the region depends on stopping Israeli "aggression" on Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

Blinken backs Lebanese state asserting itself against Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
02:48

Blinken says heard 'nothing new' from Russia in ASEAN summit

LBCI
Middle East News
02:25

Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

US still believes Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon, US officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:44

BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-09

Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More