U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned China's "increasingly dangerous" naval exercises, which have raised concerns among Southeast Asian leaders gathered at a summit in Laos.



Speaking to the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Blinken said, "We remain concerned about China's increasingly dangerous and unlawful actions in the South and East China Seas, which have resulted in injuries and caused damage to ASEAN nations' vessels, in violation of the commitments made for a peaceful resolution of disputes."



AFP