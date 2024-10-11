Biden says Hurricane Milton caused estimated $50 billion in damage

2024-10-11 | 13:47
Biden says Hurricane Milton caused estimated $50 billion in damage
Biden says Hurricane Milton caused estimated $50 billion in damage

U.S. President Joe Biden said Hurricane Milton caused an estimated $50 billion in damage as it slammed into Florida, triggering flooding and destruction and killing at least 16 people.

"Experts estimate... that it caused damages of around $50 billion," Biden told reporters after a hurricane response briefing at the White House.

AFP

