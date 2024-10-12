China says will issue $325 billion in bonds to boost economy

2024-10-11 | 22:45
China says will issue $325 billion in bonds to boost economy
China says will issue $325 billion in bonds to boost economy

China's finance minister on Saturday said the country would issue 2.3 trillion yuan in special bonds over the next three months in a bid to boost the flagging economy.

"In the next three months, a total of 2.3 trillion yuan of special bond funds can be arranged for use in various places," minister Lan Fo'an said at a briefing in Beijing.

