Taliban FM tells Pakistan envoy of 'deep concern' over Afghan deportations

19-04-2025 | 07:08
Taliban FM tells Pakistan envoy of 'deep concern' over Afghan deportations

Afghanistan's foreign minister voiced his "deep concern" on Saturday over forced returns of Afghans by Pakistan during a visit by Islamabad's top diplomat to Kabul.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi "expressed his deep concern and disappointment over the situation and forced deportation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan," urging Islamabad to "prevent the suppression of the rights of Afghans," a ministry statement said.

