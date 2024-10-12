France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

2024-10-12 | 14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called on Hezbollah to end its strikes on Israel after Israel's army said a barrage of projectiles was launched from Lebanon over the Yom Kippur holiday.

"A ceasefire must be implemented in Lebanon immediately," Macron said during a talk with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, adding that Hezbollah strikes must "immediately stop."

AFP
 

