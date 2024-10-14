News
News
Taiwan says 'convoys' of China coast guard ships detected around island
World News
2024-10-13 | 22:41
Taiwan says 'convoys' of China coast guard ships detected around island
Taiwan said Monday it had detected "convoys" of China coast guard ships around the island, as Beijing launched military drills.
"Multiple ships" crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait -- the narrow waterway separating mainland China and Taiwan -- and have stayed "in our northern, southwest and eastern waters in the form of convoys," Taiwan's coast guard said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Taiwan
China
Convoy
Ship
