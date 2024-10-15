Italy PM to visit Lebanon Friday after UNIFIL attacks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned on Tuesday against withdrawing U.N. peacekeepers from Lebanon at Israel's unilateral request, as she announced she would visit Lebanon on Friday.



Meloni, who would be the first head of state or government to visit the country since an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began on September 23, told parliament that such a withdrawal would be a "serious error."



AFP