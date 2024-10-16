News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
State Dept asserts Israel's right to 'target Hezbollah' in Lebanon, urges civilian protection
World News
2024-10-16 | 15:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
State Dept asserts Israel's right to 'target Hezbollah' in Lebanon, urges civilian protection
Israel has a right to target Hezbollah even as it may be hiding in civilian buildings in Lebanon, but should do so in a way that protects civilians, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.
Asked at a regular press briefing about an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the municipal headquarters in the southern Lebanon town of Nabatieh that killed 16 people, including the mayor, Miller said he could not comment on the specific strike, but "we don't want to see civilian buildings destroyed."
"We understand that Hezbollah does operate at times from underneath civilian homes, inside civilian homes. We've seen footage that has emerged over the course of the past two weeks of rockets and other military weapons held in civilian homes," he claimed.
"Israel does have a right to go after those legitimate targets, but they need to do so in a way that protects civilian infrastructure, protects civilians," he said.
Miller said if Israel intentionally targeted such a meeting, that would be "unacceptable," but said the circumstances would need to be verified.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
State Department
Matthew Miller
Next
Zelenskyy urges deployment of 'non-nuclear deterrence' in Ukraine
Italian navy ship with migrants arrives in Albania
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:51
Hezbollah reports 'violent clashes' with Israeli troops in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:51
Hezbollah reports 'violent clashes' with Israeli troops in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:49
Israeli Forces claim targeting Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, conducting ongoing military operations
Lebanon News
09:49
Israeli Forces claim targeting Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, conducting ongoing military operations
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah says it launched guided missile at Israeli tank in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah says it launched guided missile at Israeli tank in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
17:16
US President Biden announces $425 million in military aid for Ukraine
World News
17:16
US President Biden announces $425 million in military aid for Ukraine
0
World News
14:05
US is in contact with Israel over airstrike on Lebanese village: State Department
World News
14:05
US is in contact with Israel over airstrike on Lebanese village: State Department
0
Lebanon News
12:48
White House expresses opposition to daily Israeli strikes in Beirut
Lebanon News
12:48
White House expresses opposition to daily Israeli strikes in Beirut
0
World News
12:23
UN mission in Lebanon needs different rules of engagement, Italy declares
World News
12:23
UN mission in Lebanon needs different rules of engagement, Italy declares
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Israeli police clash with West Bank settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Israeli police clash with West Bank settlers
0
World News
2024-10-09
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office
World News
2024-10-09
Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah launches series of attacks on Israeli forces in multiple locations
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah launches series of attacks on Israeli forces in multiple locations
0
Middle East News
17:26
Israeli army claims: UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'not a target'
Middle East News
17:26
Israeli army claims: UN peacekeepers in Lebanon 'not a target'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
2
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
3
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
4
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
7
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
8
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More