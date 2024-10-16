State Dept asserts Israel's right to 'target Hezbollah' in Lebanon, urges civilian protection

2024-10-16 | 15:26
State Dept asserts Israel&#39;s right to &#39;target Hezbollah&#39; in Lebanon, urges civilian protection
State Dept asserts Israel's right to 'target Hezbollah' in Lebanon, urges civilian protection

Israel has a right to target Hezbollah even as it may be hiding in civilian buildings in Lebanon, but should do so in a way that protects civilians, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Asked at a regular press briefing about an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the municipal headquarters in the southern Lebanon town of Nabatieh that killed 16 people, including the mayor, Miller said he could not comment on the specific strike, but "we don't want to see civilian buildings destroyed."

"We understand that Hezbollah does operate at times from underneath civilian homes, inside civilian homes. We've seen footage that has emerged over the course of the past two weeks of rockets and other military weapons held in civilian homes," he claimed.

"Israel does have a right to go after those legitimate targets, but they need to do so in a way that protects civilian infrastructure, protects civilians," he said.

Miller said if Israel intentionally targeted such a meeting, that would be "unacceptable," but said the circumstances would need to be verified.

Lebanon News

World News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

State Department

Matthew Miller

