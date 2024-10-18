Kyiv demands 'strong reaction' from allies to North Korean deployment

World News
2024-10-18 | 12:35
High views
Kyiv demands &#39;strong reaction&#39; from allies to North Korean deployment
Kyiv demands 'strong reaction' from allies to North Korean deployment

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on Friday demanded an "immediate and strong reaction" from Kyiv's allies, saying North Korea was aiding Russia's invasion with troops and arms.

"Russia seriously escalates its aggression by involving DPRK (North Korea) on a war party scale," he wrote. "We require an immediate and strong reaction from the Euro-Atlantic community and the world," adding, "North Korea is aiding Russian aggression against Ukraine with weapons and personnel."

