Kamala Harris considers Sinwar's death an opportunity to reach a ceasefire

2024-10-19 | 13:50
Kamala Harris considers Sinwar's death an opportunity to reach a ceasefire
0min
Kamala Harris considers Sinwar's death an opportunity to reach a ceasefire

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar represents an opportunity for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Sinwar is considered the mastermind behind the attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters, Harris said, "This presents an opportunity that I believe we must fully seize to dedicate ourselves to the goal of ending this war and securing the release of hostages."

Reuters
 

