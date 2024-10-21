News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken's Mideast trip
World News
2024-10-21 | 13:43
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken's Mideast trip
The U.S. State Department emphasized that it opposes regular and daily strikes in Beirut.
It added that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel and other Middle Eastern nations to advocate for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
