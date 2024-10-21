US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip

2024-10-21
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip

The U.S. State Department emphasized that it opposes regular and daily strikes in Beirut. 

It added that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel and other Middle Eastern nations to advocate for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
 

