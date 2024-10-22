US charges IRGC official, others in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist

World News
2024-10-22
High views
US charges IRGC official, others in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist
US charges IRGC official, others in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist

The United States issued fresh charges over the attempted Tehran plot to kidnap and assassinate an Iranian American journalist in New York, indicting an Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) official among others in the case, according to a court document on Tuesday.

U.S. prosecutors have previously charged other suspects in the case, including one man in 2022 and two more in January 2023. Tuesday's filing did not name the alleged victim, but one suspect was arrested for having a rifle outside the Brooklyn home of journalist and activist Masih Alinejad.

Reuters
 

