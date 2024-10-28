US calls for investigation of 'election-related violations' in Georgia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said he supported calls for investigations into "election-related violations" in Georgia, where legislative elections were won by the ruling party, seen as close to Russia.



Citing reports from international and local observers, the top US diplomat said the pre-election environment was marked by "vote buying and voter intimidation" by the Georgian Dream party.



"We condemn all contraventions of international norms and join calls from international and local observers for a full investigation of all reports of election-related violations," Blinken said in a statement.



AFP