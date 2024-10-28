Maritime security firm receives reports of explosions near Yemen's coast

A merchant vessel reported two explosions near a ship travelling 14 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Dhubab, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.



The report followed statements by the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which said it had received information about two explosions related to an incident 25 nautical miles south of Yemen's port of Mokha. The ship and crew were reported safe, and the ship proceeded to its next port of call, UKMTO added.



It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were related.



Al Dhubab and Mokha lie along Yemen's western coast near the Bab al-Mandeb strait, making them strategically significant along the Red Sea corridor.



