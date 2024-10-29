Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

2024-10-29 | 12:06
Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Kamala Harris' lead over Donald Trump dwindled in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential contest, with the Democrat ahead by a single percentage point over the Republican, 44% to 43%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday.

The three-day poll, completed on Sunday, showed the race effectively tied ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The poll had a margin of error of about three percentage points in either direction.

Reuters
 

