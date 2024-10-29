US' Biden 'deeply alarmed' by Georgia democratic 'backsliding'

World News
2024-10-29 | 15:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US&#39; Biden &#39;deeply alarmed&#39; by Georgia democratic &#39;backsliding&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US' Biden 'deeply alarmed' by Georgia democratic 'backsliding'

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed alarm Tuesday over "backsliding" on democracy in Georgia, where election results have been bitterly contested by the pro-Western opposition.

"I have been deeply alarmed by the country's recent democratic backsliding," Biden said in a statement, saying the Caucasus nation's elections were marred by "voter intimidation and coercion."

AFP
 

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Georgia

Elections

Opposition

LBCI Next
EU 'considering measures' after German-Iranian executed
North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-28

Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: Broadcaster

LBCI
World News
2024-10-26

Georgia's pro-Western opposition parties reject 'falsified' election results

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-28

Netanyahu waits for US elections' outcomes before making concessions, reports say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:57

Pentagon reaffirms commitment to achieving a diplomatic solution in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?

LBCI
World News
12:56

Norway requests ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians: PM

LBCI
World News
12:06

Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Lebanon's Emergency Committee issues 31st report on Israeli attacks, casualties and humanitarian crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli airstrike kills two, injures 27 in Tebnine, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-17

Israel security official says army DNA testing militant's body to confirm if he is Sinwar: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More