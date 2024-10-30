Spanish PM tells flood victims, 'We won't abandon you'

2024-10-30 | 06:55
Spanish PM tells flood victims, &#39;We won&#39;t abandon you&#39;
Spanish PM tells flood victims, 'We won't abandon you'

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday told victims of devastating flooding in Spain that the government "would not abandon" them as a provisional toll soared to 51 dead.

"All of Spain weeps with all of you. Our absolute priority is to help you... We won't abandon you," Sanchez said in a televised address.

AFP

World News

Spain

Prime Minister

Floods

Victims

