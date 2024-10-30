News
Spanish PM tells flood victims, 'We won't abandon you'
World News
2024-10-30 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spanish PM tells flood victims, 'We won't abandon you'
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday told victims of devastating flooding in Spain that the government "would not abandon" them as a provisional toll soared to 51 dead.
"All of Spain weeps with all of you. Our absolute priority is to help you... We won't abandon you," Sanchez said in a televised address.
AFP
World News
Spain
Prime Minister
Floods
Victims
